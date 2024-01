Photo Release



Tulfo holds meeting with Singapore Minister Fu: SINGAPORE — Senate Committee on Energy Chairperson Raffy Tulfo yesterday (Jan. 15) afternoon met with Singaporean Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu as part of his official visit to Singapore.

They discussed the regulation of Waste-to-Energy (WTE) facilities in Singapore when it comes to air quality. Tulfo, through his WTE bill, is also pushing said regulation in the Philippines.