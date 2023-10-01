Photo Release

January 16, 2024 Keeping two steps ahead: Sen. Mark Villar moves for the continued discussions on the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA) Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, said the country's legal system must be improved to protect the public from crimes such as online selling scams, investment scams and ATM fraud. "We agree to the fact that having laws against online scammers is not a guarantee that we could protect financial consumers from the constantly evolving modus operandi of scammers,” he said. "We have to continuously improve our legal system, if possible be two steps ahead of the scammers at all times, effectively protect the public from their nefarious acts," Villar added. (Senate PRIB)