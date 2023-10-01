Photo Release

January 16, 2024 Decongesting courts: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino presides over Tuesday’s hearing of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, joint with the Finance Committee, January 16, 2024, on several measures creating two Sharia Courts and 17 regional trial courts and other lower level courts aimed at unclogging the country’s court dockets. Tolentino asked the Supreme Court what is the “manageable” level of cases that should be handled by a court, the costs involving the creation of courts, including the manpower to fill up positions in such judicial offices to be created. “May we ask a universal answer from court administrator Justice (Raul) Villanueva because your answers will be applicable to all," Tolentino said. Villanueva, replying to Tolentino, said at least 300 cases for both the first level (municipal courts) and second level (regional trial courts) could be considered manageable. At present, Villanueva said there are about 150,000 cases at the first level courts nationwide and 100,000 cases at the second level courts. The creation of a court, he added, would involve a budget of P500 million. (Senate PRIB)