January 17, 2024 Jinggoy’s bill allows ‘netizens’ to participate in amending, enacting new laws: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a bill that allows the public to participate in every step of the legislative process, whether to amend or enact new laws, through online platforms. Estrada’s Senate Bill No. 2344, or the proposed Crowdsourcing in Legislative Policymaking Act would enable individuals or groups to engage in crowdsourcing through social media or online portals of the Senate and the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO), the public can post or submit their inputs or comments to the committee deliberating on a bill. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)