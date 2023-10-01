Photo Release

January 18, 2024 Prohibit PCSO online betting: Sen. Raffy Tulfo wants to prohibit online placing of bets for lotto games and instant paper games including digit games, Small Town Lottery (STL), and other instant paper games as defined by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) 2022 revised rules and regulations. During Thursday’s hearing, January 18, 2024, of the Ways and Means Subcommittee, Tulfo said he filed Senate Bill No. 2374 to address the issue being raised by various stakeholders against the PCSO's new policy. “In its effort to address the issues raised by PCSO’s stakeholders, this committee continuously endeavored to invite PCSO to shed light in all the controversies arising out of its move to transition to “E-Lotto”. Our call fell on deaf ears, PCSO sent all kinds of excuses purposely to avoid and prevent this committee from performing its constitutionally mandated task. This has to end right here and right now,” Tulfo said. The senator further said the proposed bill strives to safeguard public welfare, protect vulnerable individuals, and encourage responsible gambling practices, thereby contributing to a safer and more regulated gambling landscape in the nation. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)