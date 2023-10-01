Photo Release

January 18, 2024 Treat lotto agents as family: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III tells officials of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to be more considerate of its lotto agents, particularly in addressing problems brought about by the lotto machines provided by Pinoy Lotto. At the continuation of the Committee on Ways and Means' public hearing on Senate Bill No. 2374, which seeks to prohibit the online placing of bets for all lotto games and all instant paper games, Pimentel said PCSO should set up an effective reportorial system to monitor all issues faced by lotto outlets throughout the country, such as wrong printing and damaged tickets. “PCSO should treat the lotto agents as family. Don’t let them suffer because of the lack of an effective reportorial system,” Pimentel said on Thursday, January 18, 2024. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)