Photo Release

January 19, 2024 A vindication: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, speaking to reporters following his acquittal Friday, January 19, 2024, of the plunder charges filed before the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division, says the decision was a vindication of his innocence. Estrada vowed to exhaust all legal remedies to appeal his conviction on the direct and indirect charges. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)