Photo Release

January 20, 2024 Gatchalian on improving teaching quality: Implement Excellence in Teacher Education Act: Following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to the Department of Education (DepEd) to improve teaching quality following the results of the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), Senator Win Gatchalian called anew for the effective implementation of the Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No.11713). . Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN