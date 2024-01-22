Photo Release



Former Scotland First Minister, UK House of Lords member McConnel pays courtesy visit to Tulfo: Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo warmly welcomed former Scotland First Minister who is currently a member of the UK House of Lords and expert adviser for the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) Lord Jack McConnel as he paid a courtesy visit in his office today, January 22, 2024.

McConnel was acompanied by UK Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils who first visited Tulfo’s office last September 13, 2023.