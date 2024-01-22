Photo Release

January 22, 2024

Former Scotland First Minister, UK House of Lords member McConnel pays courtesy visit to Tulfo: Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo warmly welcomed former Scotland First Minister who is currently a member of the UK House of Lords and expert adviser for the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) Lord Jack McConnel as he paid a courtesy visit in his office today, January 22, 2024.

McConnel was acompanied by UK Ambassador to the Philippines Laure Beaufils who first visited Tulfo’s office last September 13, 2023.
Photos
more photos...