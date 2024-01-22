Photo Release

January 22, 2024 Legarda opens Pinyapel exhibit: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda leads the opening of the Pinyapel Special Setting exhibit at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City Monday, January 22, 2024. The exhibit, which will run from January 22 to 25, aims to make use of agricultural wastes and overlooked resources as raw materials for innovative design and research. “This endeavor not only raises the bar for the design and value of Philippine products but also makes a meaningful contribution to the global movement advocating for environmentally friendly practices and a holistic approach to sustainable development - economic, cultural, social and environmental sustainability,” Legarda said. The exhibit featured 85 products utilizing semi-process materials such as Pinyapel pulp, bio-composite pellets and pineapple fabric. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)