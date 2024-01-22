Photo Release

January 22, 2024 Pia is first woman Blue Ribbon Panel Chair: Sen. Pia Cayetano is elected as the new chairperson of the Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations, or the Blue Ribbon Committee on Monday, January 22, 2024. Cayetano made history as the first female senator to head the powerful Senate panel which tackles all matters relating to, including the investigation of, malfeasance, misfeasance and nonfeasance in office by government officers, employees and agencies, including matters concerning public interest. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)