Photo Release

January 22, 2024 Zubiri opens first session of 2024: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri bangs the gavel signaling the opening of the first plenary session of the year Monday, January 22, 2024. Before going on a month-long break, the chamber was able to approve on final reading several significant measures such as Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2455, also known as the "Self-Reliant Defense Posture Revitalization Act," SBN 2441, or the proposed "Free College Entrance Examinations Act" and ratified the harmonized version of the P5.768 trillion 2024 General Appropriations Bill (GAB), which was signed by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on December 20, 2023. (Voltaire Domingo/Social Media Unit)