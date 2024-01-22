Photo Release

January 22, 2024 Lapid opens Pampanga multi-purpose covered court: Sen. Lito Lapid on Monday, January 22, 2024, leads the opening of a multi-purpose covered court at the Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU) in Magalang, Pampanga. Funding for this project came from the allocation of the office of Sen. Lapid in response to the request of PSAU, through its President Dra. Anita G. David. The construction of the project began in 2019. During the blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremonies, Sen. Lapid was joined by his son TIEZA COO Mark Lapid, Magalang Mayor Maria Lourdes Lacson and Councilor Norman Lacson. Dr. Jeronie Baltazar, PSAU Director of Sports Development, and members of the university faculty were also present during the event.