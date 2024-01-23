Photo Release

January 23, 2024 Estrada joins panel probe on “Ayuda” scam: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada expresses confidence that the inquiry into the “Ayuda” scam in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro by the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs could help introduce solutions to combat fraudulent schemes targeting the poorest of the poor Filipinos. “I believe that the committee will also hold those behind the scam accountable,” Estrada said Tuesday, January 23, 2024. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Social Media Unit)