Photo Release

January 23, 2024 Ayuda scam is beyond politics: Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III says the issue of “ayuda scam” in Davao del Norte is beyond politics, it is about a group that took advantage of the government programs and perpetrated the scam. During Tuesday’s hearing, January 23, 2024 of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, Pimentel said the impression that the “ayuda scam” is merely a political issue in Davao del Norte is no longer true following the evidence and testimonies of the witnesses. “The mission of this committee is to crack down on the group that has taken advantage of the government programs such as the Government Internship Program (GIP) and the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS)…This committee, with the help of the minority group, will get to the bottom of this,” Pimentel said. “For me this is no longer a Davao del Norte politics, we need to find out the syndicate operating behind this,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)