Photo Release

January 23, 2024 Ayuda scam: The Senate on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 initiates an inquiry on a fraudulent scheme known as the “ayuda scam” which allegedly duped more than 60 residents in Davao del Norte and seven residents in Davao de Oro out of their money. Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairperson of the Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, said his office received a letter from Davao Del Norte Gov. Edwin Ignacio Jubahib late last year requesting an investigation into the matter after the latter learned of the financial scam. According to Dela Rosa, perpetrators forcibly took P4,000 of the P5,000 financial assistance given by government agencies to the beneficiaries in the Davao region. “We are present in this hearing to get to the bottom of this issue. Mainly, we are here to know whether there is indeed a scam, a scheme or an illegal mechanism in the distribution of financial assistance implemented by the Department of Social Welfare and Development and other government agencies in the Davao region or any other region in the Philippines, and whether our government agencies are capable of, or if their efforts are adequate in preventing such scheme,” Dela Rosa said. The senator said the committee would also seek policy recommendations from the resource persons who attended the hearing to prevent a similar occurrence in the future. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)