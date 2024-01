Photo Release

January 23, 2024 PH's first-ever Lung Transplant Program: Sen. Sonny Angara joined President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. in launching the country's first-ever Lung Transplant Program. This program of the Lung Center of the Philippines and NKTI is made possible through the policy guidance and commitment of the President to specialty hospitals and budget initiatives pushed for by Sen. Sonny Angara, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance.