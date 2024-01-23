Photo Release

January 23, 2024 Probe on alleged sexual abuses, human trafficking: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, presides over a Senate inquiry Tuesday, January 23, 2024 on the alleged acts of sexual abuse and human trafficking by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and other officials from the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC). During the hearing, a number of female witnesses, including two Ukrainian nationals alias “Nina” and alias “Sofia,” attested to being repeatedly subjected by Quiboloy to acts of sexual abuse. Other witnesses said they were forced to beg for alms on behalf of KOJC and were punished with physical violence for supposed infractions. “If these allegations are proven true, they all constitute charges of child abuse, serious physical injuries and even human trafficking which warrants life imprisonment,” Hontiveros said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)