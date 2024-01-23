Photo Release

January 23, 2024 125th Anniversary of the first Ph Republic: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva delivers a privilege speech to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the First Philippine Republic which is celebrated today, January 23, 2024. During Tuesday’s plenary session, Villanueva said the Barasoain Church remains not only a place of worship but the cradle of freedom and the shrine of democracy. “After 125 years, we have not only preserved our Republic, but we have also nurtured the flourishing of democracy within our institutions, particularly here at the People’s Senate," Villanueva said. In April 2018, Republic Act No. 11014 was enacted, declaring January 23 of every year a special working holiday in the entire country to commemorate the declaration of the First Philippine Republic. “I couldn't agree with you more, Mr. President when you said, If the members of the Malolos Congress had wanted, they could have constitutionalized themselves into limitless power without regard for the voice of the people. As framers of the First Constitution, no one could have stopped them... Instead, they chose for the Malolos Republic to be an uncompromising stand for freedom and independence," Villanueva added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)