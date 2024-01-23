Photo Release

January 23, 2024 Stop robbing the poor: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, during the public hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Tuesday, January 23, 2024 on the alleged "ayuda" scam short-changing beneficiaries of financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Labor and Employment, expresses disappointment that underprivileged Filipinos “are allegedly being robbed of funds which are intended to provide assistance to them.” Go said he personally reached out to Filipinos who needed assistance and it was unacceptable to hear reports that such assistance were taken away from them. “No one should take advantage of it, the poor should benefit from it, because this is people's money, they should be able to take it home. That's for them. So, this should be stopped, and not mixed with politics,” Go said in Visayan language. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)