Photo Release

January 23, 2024 What do we want for our country?: Amid proposals for constitutional reform, Sen. Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito calls for an end to political bickering as he urges legislators to prioritize measures for the country's growth and development. "All our efforts in recovering from the pandemic and building a better economy will be for naught if we allow these protracted political squabbles to continue," Ejercito said on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)