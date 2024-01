Photo Release

January 24, 2024 Padel Pilipinas: Padel coach Bryan Casao with Padel Pilipinas President Senator Pia S. Cayetano and Padel Pilipinas Secretary-General Duane Santos at the Play Padel Open Tournament last year. Padel Pilipinas was recently recognized by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) as the country's official padel federation.