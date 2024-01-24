Photo Release

January 24, 2024 Establishing archipelagic sea lanes: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino presides over the Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones’ hearing on Senate Bill Nos. 78, 462, 1490, 2395, and 2438 establishing the country's archipelagic sea lanes. The measures were filed by Senators Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, Jinggoy Estrada, Ramon Bong Revilla, Win Gatchalian and Raffy Tulfo. During Wednesday’s hearing, January 24, 2024, Tolentino asked the Department of Justice if it has an answer to the request of the committee during the last hearing to collate the 19 rules of Indonesia and its convergence with Philippine territory and to distinguish them. Atty. Fretti Ganchoon, DOJ representative, apologized for not being able to comply but vowed to submit the department’s reply next week. “It will really guide the committee in approaching all of the issues concerned considering that Indonesia is the only archipelagic country with the sea lanes, coming from the group of 22 countries, to include the Philippines. So we really want to see that because it will guide this committee, not just for purposes of comparison, but how we should approach our pre-consultation, consultation and imprimatur that would be given to the international maritime organization,” Tolentino explained. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)