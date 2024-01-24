Photo Release

January 24, 2024 Risks in designating archipelagic sea lanes: Sen. Win Gatchalian asks the Department of National Defense (DND) how to mitigate the risks to national security should the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Bill be enacted into law. During the Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones’ hearing on several measures seeking to establish the archipelagic sea lanes (ASL) Wednesday, January 24, 2024, Gatchalian pointed out there seemed to be cons in designating ASLs because military vessels from adversarial states, such as submarines, could use those lanes. “What safeguards should we put in the law so that we can mitigate or eliminate those risks?” the senator asked. Usec. Ignacio Madriaga of the DND said the collective position of the National Task Force on West Philippine Sea is to support only three designated ASLs compared to the original proposal of 11 ASLs and to object having designated ASLs along the so-called "Philippine Heartland." (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate Social Media Unit)