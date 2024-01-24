Photo Release

January 24, 2024 Jinggoy-led panel resumes probe on liberty transport labor dispute: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada presides over the fourth hearing of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development on the labor dispute involving workers of the Liberty Transport Corp. on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Noting the Supreme Court First Division's latest ruling on the case, Estrada said the panel hopes to fully understand the circumstances to improve existing systems and procedures. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)