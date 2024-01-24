Photo Release

January 24, 2024 Defending the sanctity of democratic institutions: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada slams ongoing signature campaign to petition for Charter change. In a strongly-worded privilege speech delivered Wednesday, January 24, 2024, Estrada said the people’s initiative reeks of blatant disregard for delicate fabric of the country’s democratic system. “Let me state for the record that I am not opposed to revisiting the provisions of our Charter especially if the proponents are only bent on amending economic provisions that are considered obsolete. But to ram Cha-cha down our throat is something I will stand against,” Estrada underscored. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)