Photo Release

January 24, 2024 Change title of disputed labor property: Sen. Raffy Tulfo asks the Land Registration Authority (LRA) to cancel the title of the property owned by land developer DMCI Homes, which is the subject of a labor dispute case involving the workers of the Liberty Transport Corporation (LTC) and DMCI. This developed after the Supreme Court (SC) denied DMCI’s motion for partial reconsideration for lack of merit and granted the property to the LTC workers. Tulfo, during the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resource Development hearing on the labor dispute Wednesday, January 24, 2024, said the title of the disputed property should be cancelled after the decision of the SC, adding that DMCI has also been engaging in delaying tactics. LRA Legal Service acting Director Salvalente Thaddeus Elizalde said the agency is just waiting for the writ of execution before cancelling the existing title. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)