Photo Release

January 24, 2024 Explain Cha-cha to Filipinos: Sen. Jinggoy Estrada slams efforts to amend the 1987 Constitution through a people’s initiative. In his privilege speech Wednesday, January 24, 2024, Estrada said the public should be well-informed of the reasons for the Constitutional reform or Charter change (Cha-cha) and the implications behind it. “To forge ahead with a signature campaign without ensuring that our people are well award of the reasons, implications, and potential consequences is to jeopardize the very essence of our democratic principles. The people have the right to know, to understand and to deliberate on matters of such magnitude,” Estrada said. While he is not opposed to amending the Constitution, Estrada said the Senate and the House of Representatives (HREP) should vote separately less the Senate’s 24 votes would be overwhelmed by the HREP’s over 300 votes. Estrada cited an OCTA Research survey which showed that Filipinos are more concerned in the rising inflation, access to affordable food and job opportunities. “Only one percent of the respondents considered Cha-cha as a priority,” Estrada revealed. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)