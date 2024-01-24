Photo Release

January 24, 2024 Congress must vote separately: Sen. Pia S. Cayetano raises the importance of having the two Houses of Congress vote separately as stated in the 1987 Constitution. During Wednesday’s plenary session, January 24, 2024, Cayetano interpellated Sen. Jinggoy Estrada on the issues of Charter Change and the People’s Initiative (PI). Cayetano cited some legal luminaries such as Christian Monsod, former Senate President Franklin Drilon, Fr. Joaquin Bernas SJ, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Hilario Davide, who said that the Constitution is clear, stating that the two Chamber of Congress should vote separately to maintain checks and balances. “We vote separately when we pass local bills such as changing of street names and clustering of barangays, so why would we vote jointly if we will change the Constitution which is considered as the bible of lawmakers?” Cayetano said. “To give protection to life, liberty and property we passed laws separately in the Senate and the House of Representatives. So, when it comes to changing the Constitution, why do we need to vote jointly?” she asked. The senator wondered what would be the intention of the people who are pushing to change the Constitution and insisting the Congress to vote jointly. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)