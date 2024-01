Photo Release

January 24, 2024 Zubiri welcomes OFW from Israel: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri welcomes overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Jimmy Pacheco who was held hostage by Hamas fighters in Israel for 49 days and his wife, Clarisse, to the Senate Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Zubiri said he was glad that Pacheco came home safe and sound. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)