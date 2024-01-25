Photo Release

January 25, 2024 Jinggoy seeks Senate recognition for master lensman Romy Vitug: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada files Senate Resolution No. 908 to honor the invaluable contribution to the Philippine cinema of renowned cinematographer Romeo “Romy” Vitug who passed away last January 18 at the age of 86. Vitug, a legendary lensman whose career spans more than four decades, is a great loss to the film industry and the Filipino nation, Estrada said. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)