Photo Release

January 25, 2024 Senate resolution for Samboy Lim: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada introduces Senate Resolution No. 911 expressing profound sympathy and sincere condolences on the passing of basketball icon “The Skywalker” Avelino “Samboy” Lim, one of the 25 greatest players in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) history, last December 23 at the age of 61. “His love and dedication to the sport as demonstrated by his outstanding performances exhilarated fans, inspired generations of athletes, and contributed immensely to the growth of Philippine basketball,” Estrada said. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)