Photo Release

January 25, 2024 Best Film Festival batch: Sen. Risa Hontiveros says she is looking forward to the passage of the Eddie Garcia bill in the Senate as she pays tribute to the continuous successes of Filipino actors and actresses who participated in the recent Metro Manila Film Festival. During the plenary session Wednesday, January 24, 2024, Hontiveros said the films screened at the film festival last December 2023 was arguably the best batch so far. “I enjoyed it too much and (am) proud of the Gomburza,” Hontiveros said. The Eddie Garcia bill seeks to provide occupational safety and health standards for workers and talents in the movie and television industry. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)