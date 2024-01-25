Photo Release

January 25, 2024 PH bigger challenges: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda says the bigger challenge of the country is to create more job opportunities, provide quality education, proper health services, safe and strong communities for Filipinos. During Wednesday’s plenary session January 24, 2024, Legarda, in her privilege speech commemorating the 125th anniversary of the First Philippine Republic, said the Philippines has been a sovereign for a long time but it is not yet completely free from the issues of poverty, economic, health, and environmental crisis. “Real progress and development require the collective efforts of the government and we must start with our countrymen who are at the bottom of society,” Legarda said in Filipino. “What we need most is a Republic that is strong, united, whole, and with a common goal to be the partner of every Filipino in the quest for progress and development. A Republic whose aspiration is to give fulfillment to the dreams of our long-suffering people, to be freed from the shackles of poverty and to develop without leaving anyone behind,” Legarda added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)