January 25, 2024 PCSO inquiry: Sen. Raffy Tulfo presides over the Games and Amusement Subcommittee hearing to discuss Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 253 or The Integrity and Trustworthiness of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Lotto Games, and SRN 466 or the Prize Fund Tax Remitted by the PCSO. During Thursday’s hearing January 25, 2024, Tulfo said the committee wanted to ferret out the truth on an issue that has been tarnishing the reputation of the PCSO. “We will tackle a very important and pressing issue that has been the main concern for a long time by many lotto players and that issue pertains to the integrity of the game,” Tulfo said. The senator asked PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles why the agency gave P500 million as additional cash prize in the lotto draw. In response, Robles said it was part of the PCSO marketing campaign to encourage more bettors and to boost revenue for charity. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)