Photo Release

January 25, 2024 Additional Shari’a courts: Sen. Robinhood Padilla wants the establishment of Shari’a courts outside the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) so that more Muslims in other parts of the country can also have better access to the specialized knowledge and expertise of Shari’a judges. During Thursday’s hearing, January 25, 2024 of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, Padilla said the creation of Shari’a courts will ensure that every Muslim in the country will have an access to the legal system. “Just for everyone's information, the Shari'ah courts are the designated courts to discuss Muslim customs and personal laws, criminal law is not included here,” Padilla said in Filipino. Padilla authored Senate Bill No. 2215 which aims to provide Muslim Filipinos residing outside of existing Shari'a Judicial Districts with accessible, equitable, and speedy justice. It specifically seeks to establish additional Shari'a Judicial Districts, stations for the district courts, and circuit courts. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)