Photo Release

January 25, 2024 Pimentel: Explain multiple winners: Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III asks the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to submit a position paper on a resolution he filed on October 5, 2022 which seeks to determine and maintain the integrity and trustworthiness of the PCSO games amid allegations of controversies and irregularities. During the public hearing conducted by the Committee on Games and Amusements on several proposals involving the PCSO Thursday, January 25, 2024, Pimentel said he filed the resolution after the 6/55 draw announced a total of 433 winners on Oct 2, 2022 with multiple number of 9 wins. “It’s really a relevant resolution. I want an explanation on how come there were 433 winners in that draw. Do you have a system to check the multiples of 9 betting system? If you have those system to check it, can you prove it?” Pimentel asked. The minority leader said he also wanted to know the “distinct” number of bets that were placed in that October draw. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)