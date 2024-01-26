Photo Release

January 26, 2024 Accommodating additional courts: Sen. Francis ”Tol” Tolentino, presiding over Thursday’s hearing of the Committee on Justice, January 25, 2024 on the creation of additional courts in Tubod, Lanao del Norte, asks whether there will be a bigger place to accommodate additional courts in the municipality as proposed by House Bill No. 8252. The measure proposes the creation of two additional branches of the regional trial court (RTC) in the 12th Judicial Region to be stationed in Tubod. Tolentino noted that there is an existing court in Tubod and another family court in the municipality, making it four courts if the proposed measure will be approved, requiring therefore more rooms to squeeze in four salas, offices for the fiscals and the Public Attorney’s Office, as well as for the support staff. Since this is now a multi-court, Tolentino said there will be a need for the office of the clerk of court. “Is there a structure where you can accommodate these offices?” the senator asked. Rep. Khalid Dimaporo of the 1st District of Lanao del Norte said the provincial governor has already expanded the area of the provincial capitol. Dimaporo said there is also expansion plans and that funding could be worked out with the governor just to push for the creation of courts which will definitely be a big help to the province. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)