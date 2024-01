Photo Release

January 27, 2024 Gatchalian pushes anew Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers to improve welfare: Amid the Department of Education’s (DepEd) directive removing administrative tasks from teachers, Senator Win Gatchalian has once again pushed for the passage of the Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Senate Bill No. 2493) to improve teachers’ welfare. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN