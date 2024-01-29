Photo Release

January 29, 2024 Senators attend JIL prayer meeting: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva and Senators Imee Marcos, Pia Cayetano and Grace Poe attend the Jesus is Lord (JIL) Prayer and Vision Casting at Camp Praise Valley, Norzagaray, Bulacan Saturday, January 27, 2024. The lady legislators told the more than 7,000 pastors and church leaders who attended the meeting to be cautious against the people’s initiative movement. “Don’t be afraid when they say you will not receive any assistance (if you do not sign) because it is your right to receive them,” Poe said in Filipino. Cayetano, on the other hand, called on those behind the people’s initiative to explain their intent in amending the Constitution while Marcos prayed for enlightenment for her brother. Meanwhile, Villanueva thanked his fellow Senators for standing together in fighting for the institution and the nation. “We emphasize the importance of protecting our Constitution which is the soul of our democracy against the fake People’s Initiative. Many thanks to my beloved father, Bro. Eddie, in leading the prayer for the Senate and the whole country,” Villanueva said. (Senate PRIB)