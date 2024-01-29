Photo Release

January 29, 2024 Jinggoy to probe labor violations, abuses of garbage hauler firm: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada listens to the grievances of garbage collectors of International Solid Waste Integrated Management Specialist Inc. (I-SWIMS) concerning alleged labor violations and unscrupulous practices of the garbage hauler firm that services various cities in Metro Manila. Following the meeting held on January 13, 2024, the Chairperson of the Senate Labor Committee filed Senate Resolution No. 914 to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the matter. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)