Photo Release

January 29, 2024 United Senate: Senators led by Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri who are wearing maroon arm bands pose during a session break Monday, January 29, 2024, to show their united opposition against the “undemocratic” People’s Initiative. They, along with their staff and other Senate employees, wore white tops and arm bands to protest “any attempts to destabilize democracy.” Zubiri, delivering a privilege speech, bared that in his meeting with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the chief executive has promised to appeal to members of the House of Representatives and the other initiators of the People’s Initiative “to stop this dreaded PI or their version of the People’s Initiative.” (Mark Pimentel/Senate PRIB)