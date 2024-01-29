Photo Release

January 29, 2024 Risa warns against weakening democracy: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, in a privilege speech during Monday’s plenary session, January 29, 2024, warns that the proposed People’s Initiative (PI), which seeks to introduce joint voting during a Constituent Assembly, will unbalance the powers of the Senate and the House of Representatives and will weaken Philippine democracy. Hontiveros said the proposed change to the Constitution will “ease out the Senate” since it will allow the House of Representatives, which is traditionally aligned with the executive, to unilaterally change the Constitution. (Senate PRIB)