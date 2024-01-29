Photo Release

January 29, 2024 Guide to truth and righteousness: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, during Monday’s plenary session, January 29, 2024, stresses that as the children of God, now that the nation is being tested amid squabbling on People’s Initiatives, there is a need to step up. Celebrating the National Bible Day, Villanueva said that “now, more than ever, as we are being tested as a nation, we are reminded of what it truly means to be children of God; what it means to shine a light on the truth and pursue righteousness in the midst of all the wicked things happening around us,” stressing that the Bible – the Word of God – is the ultimate guide towards the truth and righteousness. “There is no middle ground in this issue and Bible-loving people will never allow a fake People’s Initiative. Bible-loving people – God’s people – have only one agenda: to ensure that this nation will become the nation of the living God,” he said. (Senate PRIB)