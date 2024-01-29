Photo Release

January 29, 2024 Cayetano: Trust in the word of God amidst constitutional turmoil: On Monday, National Bible Day, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano led the prayer at the opening of the Senate plenary session as the Senate continues to resist the push to amend the Constitution through a People’s Initiative (PI). "When we place our trust in the word of GOD, there is no disappointment," Cayetano said, emphasizing the importance of faith as the country grapples with a constitutional crisis, with the Senate and the House of Representatives at odds over constitutional amendments. Cayetano previously asserted the importance of carefully discussing any proposed amendment to the Constitution, noting that the Filipino people would ultimately bear the brunt of such changes.