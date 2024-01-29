Photo Release

January 29, 2024 Honest leaders: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa says he admires leaders or heads of state who do not lie. Dela Rosa narrated that when he was a child, he was so afraid to lie, and he carried such trait of being honest until today. “You might have noticed the tight spot I am in at times because I speak the truth. If I am asked, I really tell the truth even if it will cost me my political career. Even if I will get scolded by the people as long as God will not chide me,” Dela Rosa said in Filipino during plenary session Monday, January 29, 2024. Dela Rosa made the manifestation in reaction to a privilege speech delivered by Majority Leader Joel Villanueva during the celebration of National Bible Day. (Senate PRIB)