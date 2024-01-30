Photo Release

January 30, 2024 Recall PI signatures: Sen. Ronald “Bato Dela Rosa calls on the Filipino people to recall their signatures from the People’s Initiative petition. Dela Rosa said he is confident the committee would ferret out the truth on the alleged payoffs and misinterpretation in the signature campaign for People’s Initiative. “Please don’t try to take advantage of our poverty. This is the part that is most painful, most unacceptable for me. For self-seeking individuals to capitalize on poverty, using it to their advantage, advancing their ambition. We simply cannot let this slide,” Dela Rosa said during the Senate inquiry conducted by the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation on Senate Resolution No. 902, or the Signature Campaign for People’s Initiative and Senate Resolution No. 903, or Providing for a System of Initiative Referendum Tuesday, January 30, 2024. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)