Photo Release

January 30, 2024 ‘No cure for the thickness of your face’: Sen. Imee Marcos, chairperson of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation, presides over an investigation Tuesday, January 30, 2024 prompted by two resolutions on the signature campaign for People’s Initiative (PI) and the privilege speech delivered by Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa last January 23, 2024 titled, “Politician’s Initiative.” Marcos described PI as a disease that a person thought was already cured until the symptoms reappear to become a stronger disease. “We may be happy now because we thought we had put the PI matter to rest, but until we really put it to rest, it will rise again to become a ghost -- scary!” Marcos said in Filipino. “That disease will kill democracy and anyone who says that the Senate does not care about this matter, I can only say one thing: ’There is no cure for the thickness of your face’,” she added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)