Photo Release

January 30, 2024 People’s sovereign will with strings attached?: Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, during the hearing of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation Tuesday, January 30, 2024 on two resolutions on the signature campaign for People’s Initiative (PI) and the privilege speech of Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, says that because of PI, political bickering has started early amid the many issues that need to be addressed. Ejercito said that because of the issue, squabbling has become an “all-out war,” and “hell broke loose.” “What we want to understand is whether the third mode of changing or amending the Constitution, which is People’s Initiative, is really a people’s initiative. We always regard the people's voice as sovereign above everything,” the senator said. “But based on the information we had gathered, it seems that there are strings attached (to this People’s Initiative) ... and those who signed (in the petition) did not actually understand what they have just signed,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)