Photo Release

January 30, 2024 Donors’ list: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, during the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation's inquiry on controversies surrounding the so-called People’s Initiative on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, asks that the People's Initiative for Reform, Modernization, and Action (Pirma) be compelled to disclose the names of its donors. Pimentel specifically asked Pirma convenor Noel Oñate to present the committee with the list of donors who helped fund the television advertisements advocating for charter change. In response, Oñate asked the panel to give him more time to communicate with the donors to avoid the risk of losing face with them. (Joseph Vidal/Social Media Unit)